Samantha holidaying in Maldives

After the attack of coronavirus, the celebrities restricted themselves to their houses from the past few months and are away from work. Samantha Akkineni has a list of films lined up and she started shooting for the talk show Sam Jam recently. The actress knows how to balance work and enjoyment. After completing her work, Samantha flew to Maldives and is holidaying across the beautiful beaches. The actress posted a click from her resort which looked lovely.

Samantha is expected to have a blast in Maldives and she would return back to work soon. The second episode of Sam Jam featuring Rana Daggubati and Nag Ashwin will be aired very soon. Samantha will soon join hands with Nandini Reddy for a horror drama that will roll early next year. Sony Pictures India are on board as the producers.