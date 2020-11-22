KCR’s promise for Tollywood

The Telugu film industry is badly impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lakhs of daily wage workers are left jobless and the film theatres are closed for seven months. The industry bigwigs of Telugu cinema met Telangana Chief Minister KCR to discuss about the Telangana government supporting the film industry in this tough times. KCR assured that the government would stand by the industry like always. He said that Telangana government would offer special discounts and exceptions for Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Narayandas Narang, KL Damodara Prasad, C Kalyan, Sudhkar Reddy and Niranjan Reddy met KCR in Pragathi Bhavan this morning. KCR assured that the GHMC election manifesto would have special benefits for Telugu film industry. KCR made sure that the Telangana government would offer their best for Tollywood in this tough times. Telugu film industry will meet once again in the residence of Chiranjeevi and will discuss about the steps to be implemented for the welfare of Telugu cinema.