Facial recognition Software in TS Local Body Polls

For the first time in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) would introduce Facial Recognition Software in Telangana State Urban Local Body (ULB) polls on pilot basis in order to curb malpractice in polling process including votes by imposters and bogus voters.

Sources from the ECI told telugu360.com that the ECI would introduce the technology in few or one ward of Kompally Municipality which is outskirt to Hyderabad city. “This technology also brings the system of voting without voters’ ID or any valid documents except facial reorganization. This will be the first experiment across the country,” the sources added.

Explaining about how the software works, the sources said, “The software was developed with backend data of voters’ list. When the voter appears before the facial recognition machine, it sorts all the data and identifies the particular voter along with few other details like voters’ number etc., which are most essential in the polling process. It also gives output of ‘Error/Imposter’ in case bogus voters appear before the machine that connected to either smart phone or tab. Once the presiding officer at polling booth allows the voter to poll, the machine automatically gives attendance to the voter.”

The sources also said that once the system comes into existence, voters can cast their votes at any polling booth within the jurisdiction of the respective assembly/parliament constitution. “Once the system gets succeeded in the pilot project, the ECI will introduce it in upcoming Assembly/Parliament elections or By-polls,” the sources said.