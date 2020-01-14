Entha Manchivaadavuraa Review

8:15 AM Story moves to Munnar. Suhasini , Sarat Babu – a silver jubilee celebrating couple has been introduced

8:05AM Vennela Kishore enters. Some fun scenes are on

8:00AM Sentiment scenes are going on.. they’re too melo dramatic.

7:50AM “ Auno Kaadho Teliyani “ song shot in foreign location is okay !

7:40AM Local sand mafia Gangaraju ( Rajiv Kanakala ) threatens Tanikella Bharani , Kalyan ram teaches him a lesson

7:30AM : ‘ Emo Emo ‘ melodious montage song is a pleasant one

7:15AM KalyanRam , Mehrene start an interesting business. They supply actors who can act as temporary family members for lonely persons.

7:00AM For three different families , Kalyanram fills the void by acting as their family member

6:45AM Balu ( Kalyan Ram ) is Nandini’s Childhood friend. Making short films is this duo’s hobby

6:30AM Movie opens on Nandini ( Mehrene ) and family who are on a train journey to Annavaram

Nandamuri Kalyanram is all set to test his luck for Sankranthi for the first time in his career with a family entertainer titled Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Directed by Satish Vegesna, the film is a pure emotional family drama.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa features Mehreen, Suhasini, Sarath Babu, Vijay Kumar, Thanikella Bharani, Naresh and Vennela Kishore in other crucial roles. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is slated for January 15th release