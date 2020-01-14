Sujana Chowdary writes 10-page letter to Jagan against AP capital shifting!

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary has written a long 10-page open letter to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy against his proposal to shift executive capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

He reminded Jagan that all political parties, including the YSRCP, had earlier unanimously agreed to have the state capital at Amaravati in 2014.

Sujana said that works worth over Rs 42 crore have been suspended by Jagan in Amaravati soon after he became CM without citing any reason.

Sujana stated that the contradictory statements being made by ministers that the government is searching for suitable buildings in Visakhapatnam and and also on the “Save Amaravathi” agitation in the capital development region by farmers were painful

He warned Jagan that the relocation of the state capital will have adverse impact both financially and legally.

He requested CM to reconsider the decision to relocate the state capital to elsewhere keeping in mind the larger interests of the state

Sujana questioned how can the government render 88 per cent of the lands for the fault of insider trading taking place in 12 per cent of the lands.

Sujana faulted the argument being put forth by Jagan that it will cost the government over Rs 1 lakh to build the state capital at Amaravati terming it as “far from truth”.

He reiterated that the three state capitals for AP was not feasible

Moreover, relocation of the state capital will make the government to pay hefty compensation of Rs 1,89,117 crore to various firms, contractors and individuals.

He advised Jagan to rise above petty politics and requested him to take decisions keeping in mind the benefit of the state and the people.

Sujana finally appealed Jagan to continue the state capital in Amaravati keeping in mind the larger interests of the state and AP people.