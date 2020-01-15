Can Jagan kill multiple sentiments for Amaravati?

When Andhra area was separated from Tamil Nadu, Vijayawada was first proposed as the centrally located Capital City. But the then Reddy leaders convinced their Congress High Command to make Kurnool as Capital because Communists (mostly Kammas) were dominant in Vijayawada area. For obvious reasons, no strong sentiment or agitation came up at that time in favour of Vijayawada. But now, multiple sentiments are coming up around Amaravati Capital. The very name carries lot of geopolitical significance for centuries. It was Capital City for different kingdoms in history and strategically located on the Krishna river. Amaravati has got devotional sentiment with pilgrims coming from far off places. Its spiritual significance is well known for Andhra Telugus. The place is revered by both the Hindus and the Buddhists. Moreover, Amaravati acted as a cultural centre for the people of the region especially the Krishna and Guntur districts.

Obviously, the JAC and opposition leaders are banking on this rising Amaravati sentiment to go ahead with their anti-Capital shifting agitation. This is rallying together all opposition parties including the ruling BJP at the Centre. The Hindu religious organisations and sadhus are also joining the Amaravati agitation. Will it be easy for CM Jagan to erase Amaravati Capital from the map? Things look tougher with each passing day going by massive support to Amaravati JAC from all sides.