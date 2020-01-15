Aswathama’s ‘family’ is all smiles

Naga Shaurya’s Aswathama will be hitting the silver screens on January 31st and promotions are in full swing for the action thriller.

A new poster of the film was unveiled today on the occasion of Sankranthi and it has a wholesome family vibe to it. At first glance, we can see two families those of bride and groom’s in celebratory mood at the wedding ceremony and they are all smiles. The male lead, Naga Shaurya, Mehreen, Prince, and comedian Sathya are seen in this poster.

Touted to be an intense action thriller based on real incidents, Aswathama has attained decent buzz after the teaser evoked interest with its intriguing theme.

The movie is presently in the final stages of post-production and is gearing up for its release.

Ramana Teja is the director of the film and Usha Mulupuri produced it. KGF fame Anbariv composed the action sequences.