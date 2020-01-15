Pic Talk: Famous Lover goes shirtless!

Crazy star Vijay Deverakonda has excelled in romantic entertainers and ‘World Famous Lover’ is his next.

A few days back the teaser of it was launched and it garnered a fantastic response. Essaying the role of an intense lover, Vijay romances four beauties in it.

The romance goes to an extent of extreme intimacy that Vijay goes shirtless like in here and think you got what we are trying to say.

Kranthi Madhav is directing ‘World Famous Lover’ and Gopi Sundar is composing music.

The film is in final stages and is gearing up for Valentines Day release.