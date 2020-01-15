Sankranthi Treat: All Mega heroes in a single frame

Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a lavish Sankranthi party in his residence and every Mega Hero attended the grand bash. Ram Charan posted the picture on his official Instagram handle. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Kalyaan Dhev and Vaishnav Tej. The special guest of the evening happened to be Akira, the son of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. While most of them have been spotted in black, Chiranjeevi was clicked on traditional attire. Every hero took a break for Sankranthi and spent quality time together.





