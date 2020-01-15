Pawan-Deodhar meet to finalise Direct Action Plan

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and BJP AP Incharge Sunil Deodhar are going to meet in Vijayawada tomorrow at 11 a.m. They are going to finalise and launch their joint Direct Action against CM Jagan Reddy’s Capital shifting plan. Interestingly, Sunil Deodhar is meeting Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and BJP Working President JP Nadda today evening. The top leaders will advise Deodhar suitably on how to carry forward the BJP’s action plan to work with Jana Sena Party in the coming days. Indications are that this tie-up between Jana Sena and BJP is going to be a long-term affair not just for Amaravati agitation but also for subsequent local body and other elections.

The BJP national leaders are considering revival of ties with Pawan Kalyan as a big boost to the party’s future plans in AP. Moreover, it was the BJP-Pawan-TDP combination that defeated Jagan Reddy in 2014 elections. Modi-Shah are confident that the united opposition attack will definitely give a strong blow to YCP.

Along with Deodhar, BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana and GVL Narasimha Rao are also taking part in talks with Pawan Kalya. Deodhar will tell Kanna and GVL what will be the BJP strategy towards AP. GVL’s individual stand in favour of Jagan Circar will not hold good any longer.