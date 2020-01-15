Two more Amaravati agitators die from heart attack

The farmers and workers’ deaths are continuing unabated in the ongoing agitation for the Amaravati Capital City. Now, two more agitators died unable to bear the fact that Executive Capital is being shifted out of Amaravati. The deceased farmers were identified as Ambati Sivaiah in Velagapudi village and Kattapogu Veeramma of Inavolu. They had actively participated in the Capital agitation till yesterday. Both of them died due to heart attack.

The aged residents of Amaravati villages are getting greatly worried over the 3 Capitals decision. They are getting depressed that their ancestral lands will not be passed on to their next generation in a devalued status. The prolonged agitation and the police harassment have left the aged farmers tired and despaired.

The Amaravati JAC leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. They are continuing the protests despite the Sankranti festival. The farmers and workers are celebrating the festival under the protest tents itself.