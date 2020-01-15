YS Bharati will be AP CM this year: JC comments

Senior TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy made many sensational comments during his visit to Amaravati villages. He seriously stated that YS Bharati is sure to become AP Chief Minister in less than a year. Already, CBI cases trials are picking up speed. There are many indications to the change of CM from all sides. It is only because of lack of trust in YCP rule that the industrialists are not investing in AP and not looking towards this state now. JC said that investors had complete confidence in Chandrababu Naidu. One man’s adamant and arrogant attitude is causing lot of pain and suffering to the entire state now.

JC Diwakar Reddy told AP people that Jagan Reddy is drinking their blood only to amass lots and lots of wealth. Already, Jagan has repaid double the election funds that he received from KCR and his friends ahead of 2019 elections. All this was possible by drinking the blood of all the people of AP. JC said that there are also non-Kammas who have lands in Amaravati Capital. But, Vijayasai Reddy is camping in Vizag for seven months now only to grab lands there. Only the YCP leaders are amassing huge land banks in Vizag surroundings. JC said that Jagan Reddy is hell bent on making Amaravati a burial ground but this may not be possible for him eventually.