Fahad Fazil in Akhil’s Agent?

Fahad Fazil is the most happening Malayalam actor and his interesting set of films created enough curiosity among the audience. The filmmakers from neighboring industries are now casting this talented actor. Fahad Fazil will be the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and the actor is paid a whopping Rs 5 crores for the role. The latest update is that Fahad Fazil is in talks for Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming movie Agent. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty signed the project recently and he will be seen in a positive role in Agent.

The makers are now in talks with Fahad Fazil for the role of the lead antagonist and the critically acclaimed actor is demanding huge for the role. The makers are ready to pay big as Agent will have two top stars of Malayalam and can have a wide release in Kerala. Surendar Reddy will direct Agent and Akhil’s stylish transformation was discussed widely. Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine and AK Entertainments are the producers. The shoot commences very soon.