Interesting title for Ram’s Next?

Energetic Star Ram took a long break and he signed a bilingual in the direction of Lingusamy. The shoot of the film commences on July 12th and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. Ram will be seen as a cop in this action entertainer. The makers are considering Ustaad as the title for the movie. Ram’s career biggest hit Ismart Shankar brought him the tag of Ustaad and he used the word throughout the film.

The makers are now considering the same title for his next. It was Ram who suggested the title as per the update. An official announcement about the title will be made soon and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music director for Ustaad. Ram is working out hard to transform himself for the role in Ustaad.