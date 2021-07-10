Nearer to Jagan, farther to ministry

One politician who is staring at an extremely uncertain future these days is YV Subba Reddy. He desperately wants to enter the council of Jagan’s ministers, but finds the going very tough. If he does not get a ministry, his political future itself will be under threat. So, he is doing everything he can to please YS Jagan.

Being a minister in Jagan’s cabinet is critical to YV Subba Reddy’s political survival. His camp followers are slowly but surely deserting him and at this rate, he would soon be left without any followers. He knows that the followers need favours to be done to them and he is currently in no position to help them. Hence he is desperately seeking a ministry. Another major problem for him is that like him, Balineni Srinivasa Rao, Magunta Srinivausulu Reddy and several other strong leaders are now in positions of power and they are able to help their followers in a big way. If YV cannot help them, the followers would simply switch over to these leaders.

It is for this reason that YV has not opted for a second term in the TTD. Even when YS Jagan offered him a second term, he politely denied. The biggest problem for YV is that though a close relative of YS Jagan, he has no leverage with him. Even otherwise, it is very difficult to convince Jagan. So, as of now, he does not know to plead his case with YS Jagan, according to sources.

According to sources, he might even be given the party position. In fact, Jagan is said to have suggested that he take a party position instead. But, YV feels a party position means nothing.. He feels it is important to have a say in governance.