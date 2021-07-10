Love Story and Tuck Jagadish aiming for Release

The governments of Telugu states granted permission to reopen the film theatres and screen films. The major obstacle of ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh is resolved for now and the cases of coronavirus are seeing a decline. With the theatres reopening soon, Tollywood is expected to have a bunch of prominent films releasing in August. Love Story and Tuck Jagadish are the first biggies arriving to theatres after the pandemic break.

Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story will head for a theatrical release on August 6th as per the current scenario. Nan’s Tuck Jagadish will hit the screens on August 13th. The makers are expected to make an official announcement later this month and the promotional activities will kick-start soon. Love Story is a romantic entertainer directed by Sekhar Kammula and Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi played the lead roles. Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana and Nani, Ritu Varma are the lead actors.

Several other films that completed shoots will head for release in August and September. Tollywood is slowly getting back to business now.