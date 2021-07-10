Sedate supporter or young bully: Who will YS Jagan choose?

Will it be an experienced but sedate supporter or will it be a young but aggressive backer? Who will AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy choose? This is the most debated issue in Krishna district’s political circles these days. Ahead of a likely cabinet reshuffle, who will join Jagan’s cabinet from Krishna district is being hotly discussed.

There are three ministers from Krishna district in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet. They are Kodali Nani, Perni Nani and Vellampalli Srinivas. Incidentally, all the three are from the so-called upper castes. There is no representation from the strong BC groups in the district. This has for long been a topic of hot discussion in Krishna district’s politics.

Now that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to rejig his council of ministers very soon, there are at least two names floating in the discussions. One is former minister Parthasarathy and the other is Jogi Ramesh. While Parthasarathy has the experience of administration and governance, Jogi Ramesh is a novice in the craft. Parthasarathy is more sedate and relatively mellow among the two, while Jogi Ramesh is fire and brimstone when attacking YS Jagan’s critics. Parthasarathy’s words are more measured, while Jogi Ramesh is no-holds barred.

In fact, Jagan has immense faith in both the leaders. Both have stood by him through thick and thin. Both have suffered a lot during the erstwhile TDP regime for staying with YS Jagan. Who will Jagan choose from among them is the question. Jagan is not in a position to drop any of the current ministers as they are doing well in defending his policies. Particularly, Kodali Nani is known for his attacks on the TDP, while Vellampalli proved very useful during the attacks on temples in AP. Alla Nani too has been very useful in Jagan’s scheme of things. So, any new entry will have to be over and above the existing ministers, say sources.