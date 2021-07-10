Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya Climax To Give Adrenaline Rush

Films based on sports generally have goosebumps stuff. Particularly climax sequences will give consecutive thrills to movie buffs. Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya is the film based on archery and like other superhit sports-based films, Santhossh Jagarlapudi directorial will have many scenes that give audiences an adrenaline rush.

The makers of Lakshya have started canning climax scenes from today in a big set in Hyderabad. Naga Shaurya and Jagapathi are participating in the shoot. A making video of first day shoot of climax portions is released. While initial portions show the team making arrangements for the shoot, Naga Shaurya makes entry in style carrying a bow. The climax sequence of Lakshya is said to give adrenaline rush.

Ketika Sharma is Naga Shaurya’s love interest in the movie bankrolled by Narang Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.