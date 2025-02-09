x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi

Published on February 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Laila Pre Release Event
image
Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi
image
An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
image
Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event
image
Sai Pallavi skips Thandel Promotions

Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has the reputation to inadvertently divulge the details of his films before they are officially announced, has once again revealed information about his next project during the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s Laila for which he was invited as the chief guest.

After talking about Laila, Chiranjeevi officially confirmed to the media and his fans that his next film will be helmed by blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi who is fresh from the success of Sankranti ki Vastunnam. Chiru disclosed that his film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot. Megastar said it is going to be a full fledged comedy and marks his comeback to the entertainment genre for the first time after many years.

He stated that the regular shooting of Anil Ravipudi’s film will commence from this Summer and it will be jointly bankrolled by Laila producer Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Chiru further added that he is eagerly waiting to enter the sets of this film because he is very much thrilled with Ravipudi’s hilarious narration which left him in splits.

Chiru said his association with Anil Ravipudi reminded him of the days when he used have a great chemistry with legendary director Kondanda Ramireddy.

The buzz surrounding Chiru – Anil Ravipudi combination will now reach a whole new level with this speech. As Chiru’s forte lies in his comic timing, it will be a big opportunity for Ravipudi to extract the best from him completely and deliver another out-and-out slapstick comedy drama just like he did with Venkatesh.

Next Laila Pre Release Event Previous An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
else

TRENDING

image
Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi
image
An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
image
Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event

Latest

image
Laila Pre Release Event
image
Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi
image
An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
image
Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event
image
Sai Pallavi skips Thandel Promotions

Most Read

image
Purandeswari Confident of BJP’s Victory Everywhere
image
TDP Sets Sights on Guntur Mayor Seat
image
The End of Kejriwal’s Ideology-Free Politics ?

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025