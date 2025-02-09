Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has the reputation to inadvertently divulge the details of his films before they are officially announced, has once again revealed information about his next project during the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s Laila for which he was invited as the chief guest.

After talking about Laila, Chiranjeevi officially confirmed to the media and his fans that his next film will be helmed by blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi who is fresh from the success of Sankranti ki Vastunnam. Chiru disclosed that his film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot. Megastar said it is going to be a full fledged comedy and marks his comeback to the entertainment genre for the first time after many years.

He stated that the regular shooting of Anil Ravipudi’s film will commence from this Summer and it will be jointly bankrolled by Laila producer Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. Chiru further added that he is eagerly waiting to enter the sets of this film because he is very much thrilled with Ravipudi’s hilarious narration which left him in splits.

Chiru said his association with Anil Ravipudi reminded him of the days when he used have a great chemistry with legendary director Kondanda Ramireddy.

The buzz surrounding Chiru – Anil Ravipudi combination will now reach a whole new level with this speech. As Chiru’s forte lies in his comic timing, it will be a big opportunity for Ravipudi to extract the best from him completely and deliver another out-and-out slapstick comedy drama just like he did with Venkatesh.