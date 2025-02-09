An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions

Sankranthiki Vastunnam opened on a grand note and it is the biggest Sankranthi hit of the year. Made on a strict budget, the film made huge money. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film featured Victory Venkatesh in the lead role and Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary are the heroines. A grand promotional event has been chalked out and it went well for the film and helped Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The movie completed 25 days and the promotional events are coming to an end. A grand bash is planned on February 10th evening in JRC Convention Centre, Hyderabad. All the actors, technicians, distributors and exhibitors will attend the event and they will be felicitated with shields tomorrow.

This would be the last celebration event of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. A grand bash is planned. The entire team of Sankranthiki Vastunnam will be attending the bash. Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi would be presenting the shields for the teams and it would be concluded with a grand party. Anil Ravipudi will soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next and it will be produced by Shine Screens.