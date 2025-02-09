Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event

Vishwak Sen has been seen constantly partying with Nandamuri Balakrishna and he even has made several statements about his bonding with NBK. In a surprise, Megastar Chiranjeevi is the guest for the pre-release event of his upcoming film Laila. During the recent media interactions, Vishwak Sen responded on a sensible note that there is no line between the actors of Tollywood. Today, Megastar during his speech has been satirical with this speech.

“My friends questioned about the function attended by me and I said that I am the guest for Vishwak Sen’s pre-release event. I got an immediate reply saying that he belongs to the other camp. There are emotions in my family and friends. I decided to go” told Megastar. Laila is releasing on February 14th and the grand event took place this night in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are the guests of the evening.