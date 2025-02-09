Sai Pallavi skips Thandel Promotions

Sai Pallavi is one actress who gives ample importance to promotions and she finds herself on platforms for aggressive promotions. But Sai Pallavi is not spotted after the release of her recent film Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The team is extremely delighted and they are promoting the film. From the success bash on the release day to the success tour that happened today, Sai Pallavi was missing the promotions. This is a real surprise for everyone. Speculations say that the actress is unwell and she is in resting mode.

The team of Thandel is celebrating the success without Sai Pallavi. Naga Chaitanya, Chandoo Mondeti and Bunny Vas are touring across Vijayawada, Eluru and Rajahmundry today. They are expected to celebrate the success through a grand success meet and Sai Pallavi may be present for the event that will take place this week. GA2 Pictures produced Thandel and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for Thandel.