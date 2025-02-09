x
Pic Talk: Mega Heroes sweating in Gym

Published on February 9, 2025 by swathy

Mega heroes Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are spotted together working out in a gym. The trio are sweating out rigorously on a Sunday and Varun Tej posted the same on his official social media page with the caption “Side by side, Rep by rep!”. Ram Charan has recently started the shoot of Buchi Babu’s sports drama and the recent schedule has been wrapped up. Varun Tej will soon commence the shoot of Merlapaka Gandhi’s Korean Kanakaraju and Sai Dharam Tej is shooting for his most expensive film SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu. Mega heroes are completely focused on their fitness and they are spotted together in a gym.

