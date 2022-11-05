‘Filmmaking is not a simple job,’ says actress Laila

Actress Laila, who made a comeback in cinema with director P. S. Mithran’s recently released superhit film ‘Sardar’, has shared on social media a behind-the-scenes video from the film in which she gets killed.

Laila, who plays a character that gets killed in the film, posted the video of a man forcing her head into a tank full of water, with her hands tied behind her back.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “Special behind the scenes of ‘Sardar’. Film making is not a simple or easy job.”

Director P. S. Mithran does it with ease. Of course, director of photography George sets the mood with his lighting and special angles and effects. Stunt master Dhilip added the spice, but editor Ruban really made magic with his editing skills! Praveen Raja’s costumes were just all underwater. This is a very raw footage. Enjoy the Behind the Camera!”

Director Mithran himself reacted to the video and wrote: “And this was your Day 1.”

Laila responded with a laugh: “My sweetheart director insisted on doing this to me on Day 1 of the shoot.”

The film, which has gone on to become a superhit, will now have a sequel with Karthi playing a spy in the second part as well.