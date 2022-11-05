Friday Box-Office Report : Poor openings for all releases

This Friday has seen several releases in the Telugu States like Urvasivo Rakshasivo, Like Share & Subscribe, Thaggedele, Banaras, Aakasham, Bomma Blockbuster. All the releases have taken very poor openings with Urvasivo Rakshasivo having the better collections amongst all.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo has collected an estimated 40-45 lakhs share on its opening day in the Telugu States which is poor by all standards. The film has opened to positive reports but it didn’t show the enough growth in the evening & night shows. Night shows in few multiplexes are good but with low ticket prices they won’t yield much distributor share.

Kantara has fared better than all other new releases and is expected to dominate this weekend as well. The film has collected 46 cr gross in the Telugu States by the end of 3 weeks. The film is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER in the original version.