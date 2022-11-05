Tollywood directors camping in Mumbai

Indian cinema witnessed drastic changes and regional films of Telugu and Kannada are currently dominating all the languages. Bollywood is currently in a disastrous phase and none of the recent films minted money. Even the top stars are left embarrassed by the theatrical numbers. Several top filmmakers are currently in a hunt for the Telugu directors after the debacles of Bollywood biggies. Harish Shankar is currently in Mumbai and he is in talks with Salman Khan after his film with Pawan Kalyan is delayed or shelved. Mythri Movie Makers have arranged a meeting and the film will get to track if Harish Shankar locks the final script.

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga shifted his camp completely to Mumbai and he has two biggies lined up. He is directing Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and he will soon direct Prabhas. Puri Jagannadh delivered a disaster like Liger but he is keen to do a film in Hindi. He is working on a script and he is meeting several Bollywood filmmakers. Saaho fame Sujeeth signed deals with two Bollywood production houses and one among them may start next year. RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi has been approached by a couple of top Bollywood filmmakers and the discussions are going on. Several other Telugu directors are receiving offers from Bollywood filmmakers and some among them are camping in Mumbai and others are juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai.