Samantha to skip the promotions of Yashoda

Top actress Samantha has been suffering from Myositis and is in recovery mode. The actress is quite confident on her comeback and she recently announced that it is taking a long time to recover than her prediction. Her next film Yashoda is all set for release next Friday and the film will have a pan-Indian release. Samantha is a star actress and she can pull off the audience to theatres. The trailer of the film too sounded quite impressive. As per the update, Samantha will stay away from the promotions of Yashoda and she will not even attend the pre-release event of the film.

Samantha decided to stay away from the media and public till she recovers. She already completed dubbing for the film in Telugu and Tamil languages. Hari and Harish directed Yashoda, a thriller that is based on surrogacy. Sridevi Movies produced the film. Yashoda is a crucial one for Samantha and this is the first pan-Indian attempt for the actress after The Family Man Season 2. Samantha has a huge lineup of films and her filmmakers are eagerly waiting for her comeback.