After the summer season came to an end, Tollywood suffered badly and most of the June and July releases ended up as disasters. There was an ongoing debate that the audience are hesitant to watch films in theatres and this is a disappointing piece of news. Tollywood got its best Friday after a long gap. Kalyanram’s Bimbisara and Dulquer Salman’s Sita Ramam released today and both the films opened on a grand note. Bimbisara witnessed packed houses all over the Telugu states and Sita Ramam had mad rushes in cities and it is decent in the towns.

Both the films received positive response from the morning shows and the USA premieres. The audience are heading to theatres to watch the films. Kalyanram’s performance, Vassishta’s direction and Keeravani’s background score are appreciated. For Sita Ramam, the audience expressed that the narration is magical and Dulquer, Mrunal Thakur delivered their best. The production values of both these films have been top notch and the makers recovered most of the investments through the non-theatrical deals. Finally, a great day for Tollywood and movie lovers.