Finally, a Huge Relief for Maharaj

Finally, it is a huge relief for Maharaj which was planned for streaming on Netflix. The Gujarat High Court that imposed a ban on the web-based movie has lifted the ban on Maharaj and it is now available for streaming on Netflix. Several petitions are filed that Maharaj is based on 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and it hurts the sentiments of Hindus. But the Gujarat High Court has lifted the temporary ban on Maharaj. Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen wanted the film and lifted the ban.

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is making his debut with Maharaj and Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvar Wagh will be seen in other prominent roles. The court said that Maharaj has nothing to do with the Pushtimarg community and the film also has been cleared by the Central Board for Film Certification. The Gujarat High Court banned Maharaj on June 13th and the streaming was delayed on Netflix. Siddharth P Malhotra directed Maharaj and Aditya Chopra’s Yashraj Films are the producers..