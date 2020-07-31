Finally, CM Jagan reinstates Ramesh Kumar as SEC

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government, after a prolonged legal battle, has finally withdrawn its adamant stand. The government has issued a midnight order and reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken as all doors were closed for the Jagan Reddy regime to further block the reinstatement of Ramesh Kumar. Both the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the Supreme Court of India have already ordered the Jagan Reddy rule to undo the Constitutional violations in respect of the removal of Ramesh Kumar from the SEC post.

Even the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has directed the Jagan Reddy Government to consider the reinstatement of Ramesh Kumar. In the face of strong opposition from all sides and left with no choice, the Government has changed its stand. Like in most controversial policies, the Jagan regime has issued the latest GO regarding Ramesh Kumar late at night.

The latest notification was issued in the name of the Governor stating that Ramesh Kumar would take over as the SEC. Now, Ramesh Kumar is expected to take charge again on Monday. For over three months, Ramesh Kumar has fought a relentless legal battle against the mighty Jagan Reddy Government both in the High Court and the Apex Court. In the war of ego, the Jagan regime has no choice but to reappoint the same officer whom it has removed by bringing a special Ordinance.

The Courts upheld Ramesh Kumar’s right to continue in SEC post for a period of 5 years as per the terms and service conditions signed at the time of his appointment