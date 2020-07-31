Naidu slams Govt for death of Tirupati kid

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for the lack of prompt services that led to the death of a kid in Tirupati. He said though Sekhar, a resident of Saptagiri Nagar, was making rounds to the hospital for over three days, proper medical care was not provided in time. This was a distressing and heart-wrenching scene. A father was seen wailing that if a hospital bed was given to her son in half an hour, the kid’s life would have been saved.

The TDP chief has made a scathing attack on the YSRCP regime saying that for days together, there was delay in giving results of Coronavirus tests. Even if the public made timely phone calls, the ambulances would not come for hours and hours. Patients were being forced to wait for days under the trees at hospitals premises for lack of beds. He sked what more proof was necessary for the government’s apathy and indifference as dead bodies were lying in piles at the mortuary of a government general hospital. There would not be greater failures than this. The lives of people in Andhra Pradesh were in extreme danger because of the negligent attitude of the YSRCP government.

The TDP chief said that AP is not even featuring in the list announced by the Centre regarding states performing more than 140 tests per day per million people. Why is the State missing? Why are people of AP being cheated with fake numbers?