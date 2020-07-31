Thank you Modiji for revolutionary educational policy, tweets Pawan Kalyan

After Union cabinet minister Dr Ramesh Nishank statement that the central government took Pawan Kalyan’s views in formulating the New Education Policy especially making imparting primary education in mother tongue in government schools, the Jana Sena Party has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the new education policy.

In the tweet, Pawan Kalyan wrote, “Thank you http://Hon.PM Sri @narendramodi ji and his team for the historic reforms in Indian Education System.The Generations to come will be deeply indebted to you & team for this revolutionary educational policy sir.”

Along with the tweet, the Jana Sena Party president tagged a note. Further, he stated that through the New Education Policy Indian got an inclusive, holistic and robust education policy for the 21st century. “Thank you, Hon PM Modiji and his team for this historic reform. NEP shall transform India into a knowledge society.”

In the note, Pawan Kalyan noted that the central government with its New Education Policy has put an end to decades old “archaic and rote based education system that had burdened the students with stress and anxiety. “Vocational training was neglected; Indian language was overlooked which created stereotypes – science versus arts, inflexible systems. Hardly any choice given to the students. All this ends, now.”

Further, the Jana Sena Party president noted that NEP focusses on all round development of the child and grounded in our ethos and values. “NEP is a tool to shape young children into good citizens of the nation. I wish all states to join in this important mission to transform India and implement NEP.”

In a statement earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan had hailed the central government’s directive to mandatorily to impart primary education in mother tongue, local language or regional language students up to Class V under the New Education Policy (NEP). At the Union Cabinet meeting, it was decided that English could be optional up to Class 8.

The actor-turned-politician reminded that his party opposed the Jagan government move when it announced the implementation of English medium in government schools in Andhra Pradesh. Learning improved in countries that have invested in bilingual programmes, he stated. Students in bilingual schools showed lower dropout rates and higher scores in all subject areas.

Pawan Kalyan further pointed out that UNESCO has encouraged primary education in mother tongue and underlined the basic principle of children learning in a language they speak. He appealed to the Jagan government to exhibit full respect for the use of mother language in teaching and learning. “The education policies of the government should recognize the importance of learning in the mother tongue. The government should conduct a thorough study taking into consideration the opinions of experts from various fields. The government should take a call only after taking the opinions of experts in the education field. Mother tongue denotes the identity, culture and traditions of people of that particular state in India. Jana Sena is for preservation of Telugu language,” he stated.

For the protection and preservation of Telugu language and rivers, the Jana Sena Party will be undertaking ‘Mana Nadhi, Mana Nudu’ programme in a big way, Pawan Kalyan pointed out.

Earlier, Dr Ramesh Nishank tweeted, “Shri @PawanKalyan, your views about multifaceted education were taken into consideration while drafting the final #NEP2020. Under NEP 2020, students will be given increased flexibility & choice of subjects to study so that they can design their own paths of study and life plans.”