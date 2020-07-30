Pawan Kalyan views considered while drafting National policy: Union minister

Union cabinet minister Dr. Ramesh Nishank has been appreciated by many for introducing much needed reforms in education system through New education policy 2020. However, he appreciated Pawan Kalyan and stated that Pawan Kalyan’s views on this issue have been taken into consideration while formulating this new policy.

Union cabinet minister revealed this in a tweet. He tweeted, ” Shri @PawanKalyan, your views about multifaceted education were taken into consideration while drafting the final #NEP2020. Under NEP 2020, students will be given increased flexibility & choice of subjects to study so that they can design their own paths of study and life plans. ”

It is to be noted that when Pawan opposed CM Jagan’s attempts to introduce English medium at primary level, many YSRCP leaders and cadres ridiculed him saying he doesn’t have rights to talk about education system. But now, Union cabinet minister stated that while formulating national policy, Pawan Kalyan’s views have been considered. We will have to wait and see how local parties and their leaders respond on this.