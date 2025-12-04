Finally, Telangana GO arrives for Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is releasing with paid premieres today but the Telangana government is yet to grant the GO with special shows permission. The advance sales are not open because of the delay in the GO. The GO has finally arrived and the government of Telangana has granted permission for three days. The single screens can hike the ticket price by Rs 50 and in multiplexes, the hike is granted for Rs 100. This will be applicable for the first weekend.

The Telangana government also granted permission for one show tonight with a ticket price of Rs 600 including GST. The producers have to contribute 20 percent of the incremental revenue for the Movie Artists’ Welfare Association Account to support the film industry workers. Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Srinu and it features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. 14 Reels Plus are the producers.