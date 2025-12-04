Akhanda 2 Premieres Cancelled

Akhanda 2 is planned for a record release across the globe with paid premiere shows from this night. But the film has been stuck with financial hurdles of the producers and the premiere shows across India are cancelled. The advance bookings in AP are opened well in advance and the theatres are processing the refunds. There is no clarity about when the film will be released. There are a lot of ongoing rumors and the makers are trying hard to sort all the hurdles and clear the way for the film’s release.

The Nizam advance bookings are kept on hold for now and they will be opened after all the confusion gets cleared. Akhanda 2 is carrying big expectations and the makers will be losing big money through the paid premiere shows today. Boyapati Srinu is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2.