Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Akhanda 2 Premieres Cancelled

Published on December 4, 2025 by sankar

Akhanda 2 Premieres Cancelled

Akhanda 2 is planned for a record release across the globe with paid premiere shows from this night. But the film has been stuck with financial hurdles of the producers and the premiere shows across India are cancelled. The advance bookings in AP are opened well in advance and the theatres are processing the refunds. There is no clarity about when the film will be released. There are a lot of ongoing rumors and the makers are trying hard to sort all the hurdles and clear the way for the film’s release.

The Nizam advance bookings are kept on hold for now and they will be opened after all the confusion gets cleared. Akhanda 2 is carrying big expectations and the makers will be losing big money through the paid premiere shows today. Boyapati Srinu is the director and 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2.

