Revanth Reddy Promises Airport Works in Adilabad Within a Year

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that Adilabad, a district that once struggled to get even basic transport facilities, will soon see the start of airport construction. He said the government is committed to transforming the region and bringing new industries that can create long-term growth. He promised that airport works would begin within a year and added that Adilabad deserves faster connectivity because people from across the country travel there for work and heritage tourism.

Revanth Reddy toured Adilabad as part of the Praja Palana and Praja Vijayotsavam programmes. He laid the foundation stone for development works worth 18.7 crore rupees and addressed a massive public meeting at the Indira Priyadarshini Grounds. He said he had not taken a single day’s leave in the last two years and had dedicated his time entirely to public service. He alleged that the last government had ignored opposition MLAs and even barred them from attending official events or entering the Secretariat. He claimed that such undemocratic practices had no place in today’s Telangana.

Speaking about major infrastructure projects, Revanth Reddy said that the vision behind the formation of Telangana had not been fulfilled in the past decade. To revive that vision, the government created the Telangana Rising 2047 document to guide long-term growth. He announced that the state will host a global summit on December 8 and 9 to attract investments and new industries.

Revanth Reddy said the government will begin airport works in Adilabad within a year. He recalled that the Indravelli movement inspired him to fight against the failures of the previous regime. After coming to power, he signed documents to develop the Indravelli martyrs’ memorial into a tourism centre. He promised to return to Adilabad soon to review the progress of the ongoing works.

The Chief Minister said that Adilabad will also get a university. He asked local leaders to identify suitable land so that the approval can be issued immediately. He suggested naming the university after Komaram Bheem and announced that the government had already filled sixty-one thousand jobs. Recruitment for another forty thousand posts will begin soon after the election process concludes.

Revanth Reddy praised the progress in agriculture and said the state was receiving good rainfall and producing record harvests. He said that the prosperity of the state was linked to the safety and happiness of women.

He accused the previous government of abandoning the Pranahita–Chevella project and redesigning it to benefit certain interests. He said the project was left incomplete while a new scheme like Kaleshwaram was built at enormous cost. He criticised the Kaleshwaram project for failing within three years despite costing a lakh crore rupees. He alleged that the misuse of public money had led to internal disputes within the former ruling family.

Revanth Reddy promised to revive the Ambedkar Pranahita–Chevella project at its original location in Tummidihatti and ensure that Adilabad receives adequate water. He also said he would take responsibility for reviving the closed cement industry in the district. Through all these initiatives, he said the government aims to turn Adilabad into a region of opportunities and sustained development.