Fire Accident on Megastar’s Set

Suresh Selvarajan has constructed a special set for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya movie on a private farm with a whopping budget of Rs 23Cr. Acharya film was completely based on this background ‘Dharmasthali’. After the film’s shoot, the set was not dismantled for further use. Now there is a huge fire break out at the set and the video which went viral shows the huge flames from the sets.

There seems to be extensive damage on the sets. The cause of the fire is yet to be known, there are speculations that the fire happen because of the smoking cigarettes near the main entrance or may be due to a short circuit. More details awaited.