‘Mangalavaram’ : Concept Poster is Interesting

Director Ajay Bhupathi of ‘RX 100’ is someone who believes in world-building and strong characterization. His next film is titled ‘Mangalavaaram’. And much as the title sounds generic, we guess its thirty characters are going to usher in a world filled with fun, frolic, drama and humour! And, remember, the day of the week has a different meaning in some everyday contexts.

Produced by Bhupathi himself on A Creative Works and the Swathi Gunupati-Suresh Varma M duo on Mudhra Media Works, the film’s concept poster was released today. The novel poster doesn’t scream about the film’s genre. Nor have the makers made official the names/faces of the actors who are playing key roles in this 2023 release.

A film that draws its story and high moments from a never-narrated-before concept, this film chooses the path of being a true-blue South Indian film (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam).

‘Mangalavaaram’ has a host of versatile behind-the-screens talent on board. The most noted of them is ‘Kantara’ sensation B Ajaneesh Loknath. He wants to make the film pronounced music-wise.

Raghu Kulkarni (art director), Raja Krishnan (sound designer/audiographer) and Dasaradhi Sivendra (cinematographer) are handling key departments.