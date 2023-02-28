Pooja Hegde in Awara Sequel ?

Director Lingusamy’s ‘The Warrior’ with Ram Pothineni was a disaster at the box office even after all the directors walking in to help Lingusamy in promoting the film in a huge way as support. But nothing was in Lingusamy’s favour. Now, the director is planning to come out with a sequel from one of the hits. Awara (Paiyaa in Tamil) starring Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to have a sequel.

Lingusamy will be replacing Karthi with Arya for the sequel and for the lead actress role, he already approached Pooja Hegde. The actress has already given her acceptance and the official announcement regarding the film and cast will be out very soon. Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for SSMB28 in Hyderabad in Trivikram’s direction.