Buzz: Anirudh Ravichander for Vijay Deverakonda next?

The youngest music director in the industry, Anirudh Ravichander is making the audience go crazy with his music. He is going to be part of youth’s heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda’s next film. VD is going to collaborate with Jersey fame director Gowtham Thinnanuri for his next film and Anirudh is going to be part of it. Earlier, Gowtham and Anirudh worked together for Jersey and he wanted him again for Vijay’s film as well.

According to the grapevine, VD12 will be a spy thriller and Vijay will be seen as a cop in the film. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas will be bankrolling the project. The film’s cast and crew details are awaited. VD will join the shoot of Kushi in next month and once he is done with that, he will join Gowtham’s film.