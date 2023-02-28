Vennela Kishore turns Antagonist?

Indian 2 is the most prestigious film of Kamal Haasan and Shankar. Currently, Shankar is shooting for the film in Chennai. Indian 2 is going to have seven antagonists and comedian Vennela Kishore is going to be one among them.

Vennela Kishore is a talented actor and he already showed his grey shades in Adivi Sesh’ Goodachari. Shankar felt that Vennela Kishore’s role will be a good twist for the film and finalized the actor for the villain role.

Kajal Agarwal is the lead actress in the film. She already joined the film after her childbirth. Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other important roles. Shankar is canning key scenes of the film in Chennai and he will be joining RC15, once Ram Charan is back from the USA.