Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragamana Glimpse: Side-splitting

Advertisement

Hero Sree Vishnu teamed up with director Ram Abbaraju for an upcoming film Samajavaragamana. The makers revealed the title of the movie on Valentine’s Day. They released a glimpse of the movie, on the occasion of Sree Vishnu’s birthday.

The glimpse shows Sree Vishnu is in love with a girl essayed by Reba Monica John. A problem arises when they want to take permission from their families for their marriage. This problem, however, is an atypical one. Apparently, Samajavaragamana is a side-splitting entertainer with a novel story.

The movie presented by Anil Sunkara is produced by Razesh Danda, along with AK Entertainments banner. Sree Vishnu is impressive in his role as an innocent soul. Gopi Sundar scored the music for the movie that will release in cinemas in the summer.