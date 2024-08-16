Firebrand Nara Lokesh reiterates commitment to Red Book

IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh reiterated his commitment to Red Book, saying, TDP-BJP-Janasena Government will not leave those who had troubled public and party workers during YSRCP regime.

At a time when Opposition YSRCP leaders have been alleging Chandrababu Naidu Government of unleashing vendetta, young leader Nara Lokesh clarified his stance on the issue.

“I had clearly said in every public meeting that we were listing the names of those who are harassing people and party workers in Red Book and would punish them after coming into power. We had openly displayed Red Book and warned those who were troubling people during campaign. I’m committed to what I had said and will not leave those who have caused pain and agony to people and party cadre,” further said Nara Lokesh, making it clear that he is not getting bogged down by YSRCP’s allegations.

“Jogi Ramesh’s son has transferred Agri Gold lands on his name with fake documents. Later he sold them and made money. On the other side, Agri Gold victims are still struggling to get justice. Should we leave culprits like them who have cheated and troubled people by misusing power?” questioned Nara Lokesh.

Firebrand leader Nara Lokesh also stressed that people are in support of Red Book and will ensure justice to all those who were wronged during YSRCP rule.

