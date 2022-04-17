First Look: Nikhil Arrives As Spy

Young and versatile hero Nikhil has been doing different kinds of movies and his latest flick with Garry BH is fast progressing with its shoot. The makers locked the title Spy for the movie and they made the announcement through this highly intense first look poster.

Nikhil looks perfect as a Spy here, in terms of his looks, dressing, makeover, walking style and body language. Wearing a black blazer and matching cargo pants, Nikhil appears cool and sophisticated, with classic aviator sunglasses on.

The title logo design is also very intriguing. While the letters S and Y are modelled as guns, while we can see sniper gun scope in the letter P. Both the title logo and the first look poster are impressive.

Iswarya Menon is the leading lady. K Raja Shekhar Reddy of Ed Entertainments is bankrolling the project that has music by Sricharan Pakala. Charan Tej Uppalapati is the CEO.

As we can see in the poster, Spy will be attacking theatres this Dasara, 2022.