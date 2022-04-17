Case booked again on Ayyanna Patrudu

The AP police have booked cases again on TDP former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. This time for his derogatory remarks against the police.

The police booked cases under IPC 304, 305, 188 and 204 sections for abusing the police on duty. It happened when Ayyannapathrudu joined the local festival celebrations on Saturday night. The police asked the organisers to close the celebrations as the time was running out.

On learning about the police advice, the TDP former minister rushed to them, abused them and pushed the police officers aside. He also warned them of severe consequences if the police forced them to close. “You have only two years. We will come back to power and show you what we can do,” the TDP former minister allegedly threatened the police.

This was not the first time that the police have booked cases against the TDP former minister. He was booked in a case of abusing a woman officer in the past. Cases were also booked against him for hate speech against the government during Dr Kodela Sivaprasad’s death anniversary in Narasaraopet a few months ago.

The TDP leader in north Andhra region has been critical of the government ever since the TDP lost power in the 2019 general elections. He is also accused for provoking a government doctor, Sudhakar, to speak against the government. Though Dr Sudhakar died of cardiac arrest last year, a case is still pending in the high court.

Ayyanna Patrudu has been vocal against Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and was seen accusing the ruling party leaders and abusing the officials, including the police. It is to be seen how the police would handle this fresh case against the farmer minister.