First Look: Nithiin Turns Maestro

The first thing that comes to our mind when we hear the word Maestro is Melody Brahma Ilayaraja. Maestro is the title of Nithiin’s ongoing film with director Merlapaka Gandhi. The film is titled Maestro not just because Nithiin is a pianist; he plays a smart guy in the film.

The title is announced on the occasion of Nithiin’s birthday and first look poster is also unleashed by the team. Dressed himself in a party wear, Nithiin who plays a blind is seen walking on a piano with help of a stick. There are blood marks on piano which indicates that the film is a crime thriller.

Like the title Maestro, the first look poster too is arresting. Tamannaah plays a very crucial role in the film that features Nabha Natesh as the leading lady opposite Nithiin. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director and J Yuvraj cranks the camera.

Maestro is being produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. Maestro will grace the theatres on June 11th.