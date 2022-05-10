First Look of M.S. Raju’s interesting next, ‘Sathi’ unveiled on his birthday!!

By
nymisha
-
0

Mega filmmaker M.S.Raju’s interesting next ‘Sathi’ First Look unveiled on the occasion of his birthday.

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions presentation, Sumanth Ashwin, Raghuram.T, Saranga Suresh Kumar & Dr. Ravi Datla are producing this film under Wild Honey Production & Ramanta Creations banners.

While his latest youthful flick 7 Days 6 Nights is ready for release, First Look of his next titled ‘Sathi’ starring Sumanth Ashwin & Meher Chahal as leads received positive response.

As of now, movie shoot is commencing on high speed and Sr. Actor Dr. Naresh is playing a special role in it.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here