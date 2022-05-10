First Look of M.S. Raju’s interesting next, ‘Sathi’ unveiled on his birthday!!

Mega filmmaker M.S.Raju’s interesting next ‘Sathi’ First Look unveiled on the occasion of his birthday.

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions presentation, Sumanth Ashwin, Raghuram.T, Saranga Suresh Kumar & Dr. Ravi Datla are producing this film under Wild Honey Production & Ramanta Creations banners.

While his latest youthful flick 7 Days 6 Nights is ready for release, First Look of his next titled ‘Sathi’ starring Sumanth Ashwin & Meher Chahal as leads received positive response.

As of now, movie shoot is commencing on high speed and Sr. Actor Dr. Naresh is playing a special role in it.