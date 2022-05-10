Allari Naresh’s ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’ first look out now

Allari Naresh, one of the seasoned actors in Telugu, after consecutive box office failures he is back with a blockbuster ‘Naandi’. Everyone hailed him for his unique script selection and acting. He made the decision to only act in content-driven films, and he is sticking to his word. The actor’s next film titled as ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam.’

‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam,’ Naresh’s 59th film, is said to be a story about forest dwellers. On the occasion of Allari Naresh completing 20 years in the industry, the makers released an intriguing first look poster. The first look poster shows actor Naresh carrying a cot leg on his shoulders. His face and hands are wounded, and he has a puzzled expression on his face.

While the poster increases curiosity about the storyline, it also hints at the strong subject, which will be showcased in the movie.

The movie is produced by Hasya Movies and Zee Studios, while AR Mohan will be directing the movie.

Anandhi will be seen as the heroine, while Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra have prominent roles in the flick. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues, while Sri Charan Pakala is the film’s music director.

Raam Reddy cranks the camera, and Chota K Prasad is the editor. Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Venkat R is the stunt master.

