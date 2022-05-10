Lokesh slams gun culture under Jagun rule

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday expressed concern that Bihar-type ‘gun culture’ has come to terrorise the people of Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh expressed shock over the brutal attack on a girl by a gun-toting maniac at Thatiparthi in Podalakuru mandal in Nellore district.

The TDP MLC termed it as ‘inhuman’ that one Suresh Reddy shot dead the girl just for refusing to marry him. The golden future of an innocent girl was cut short by the bullet from a maniac’s gun.

Lokesh demanded that the Government should put a full stop to the rising and non-stop attacks on girls and women. Unless stringent action was taken against the culprits, such incidents would not stop.

Lokesh recalled how the ruling YSRCP leaders made full-throated promises that Ja’gun’ Reddy would arrive much before the ‘police gun’ to stop atrocities on girls. After coming to power, the YCP was not able to check the growing crime rate against women. All sections were feeling unsafe as of now.

The TDP MLC deplored that a wide variety of reasons were becoming responsible for the deteriorating law and order in AP. It was high time for the Government to wake up and prevent the State from sliding into total lawlessness.