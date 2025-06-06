x
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Home > Movie News

First Look of Mithra Mandali Unveiled – Niharika N M makes her Telugu Debut with Priyadarshi

Published on June 6, 2025 by nymisha

First Look of Mithra Mandali Unveiled – Niharika N M makes her Telugu Debut with Priyadarshi

After the quirky pre-look that has generated excitement and speculation across social media of who could be the cast in masked avatars, the much-awaited First Look Poster of “Mithra Mandali” has been unveiled today, and it’s every bit as vibrant as promised.

The poster introduces the gang behind the blue masks, revealing an ensemble cast that’s all set to deliver unlimited fun, chaos, and entertainment starring Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, and Prasad Behara.

In a refreshing twist, the film marks the Telugu debut of Social Media sensation Niharika N M, completing the crazy crew. Niharika has been in the news for her collaboration with Tom Cruise recently for Mission Impossible – Final Reckoning.

Known for their impeccable Acting, comic timing and offbeat role choices, Priyadarshi, Mad fame Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur and Prasad Behara bring a undoubted powerhouse of entertainment to Mithra Mandali.

The film is being presented by Bunny Vas under his newly launched banner BV Works, & Produced by the energetic collaboration of Sapta Aswa Media Works, Vyra Entertainments, and Passionate Producers Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala.

Directed by debutant Vijayendar S, the film boasts a crackling technical team with RR Dhruvan composing the music, Siddharth SJ handling cinematography, and Peekay as editor.

Other technicians include, Art: Gandhi Nadikudikar, Costumes: Shilpa Tanguturu, Executive Producer: Rajeev Kumar Rama & PRO: Venu Gopal.

Mithra Mandali is a story where friendship takes center stage, madness and entertainment get a wild, blue-hued twist.

Stay tuned – the madness has only just begun!

